PUEBLO, Colo. — Police say there has been a rise in reports of license plate thefts, so they’re reminding all car owners to be aware of car thieves and common criminals using license plates to commit crimes.

Just in the month of May, 53 reports of license plate thefts were made.

Criminals are stealing license plates and replacing them with stolen ones, according to police.

One way to secure your license plate and prevent it from being stolen is to get anti-theft screws.

They can be bought at any local auto store or online and would replace your standard Philips or flat head screw pattern, making it more difficult for criminals to steal your plates.

Police advise all car owners to know plate numbers, check them often and report stolen plates immediately to police.