COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a suspect who led officers on a foot chase near Walmart Thursday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive.

Police say they received an anonymous tip that a suspect wanted for felony menacing, identified as 26-year-old Brandon Cline, was at the location.

Authorities observed Cline exiting the business and walk south through the parking lot. K9 Officer Ford made initial contact with Cline but that didn’t stop him from trying to flee the area.

A short foot pursuit began, but Cline was later apprehended.

According to police, he was found to be in possession of two handguns and narcotics.

Cline was taken into custody on the original felony menacing charge along with numerous other charges stemming from the incident.

K9 Officer Ford was injured and taken to a local hospital where he was later released.