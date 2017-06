COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Troopers are reminding drivers to be alert and cautious on the roads after they responded to a crash involving a car and elk early Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol of Colorado Springs tweeted a photo of the damaged car involved in the wildlife accident that happened around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 25 near Interquest in the Springs.

When we ask you to watch for wildlife, we aren't joking. Luckily there were no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/BEtZRPgRVp — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) June 22, 2017

The photo shows the damage to the front of the car, a shattered windshield and the roof peeled back.

Troopers say the driver was not seriously injured.