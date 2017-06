Hummus Recall 6/22 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three brands of pine nut hummus sold at major retailers including Walmart and Target have been recalled by its manufacturer due to possible listeria contamination.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based company House of Thaller announced the recall of the 10-ounce packages of hummus products containing pine nut topping after a supplier reported the possible contamination.

The recalled products are the following:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts

The products come in 10 ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

These products were distributed nationwide from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017, and in Canada on April 20, 2017.

So far no illnesses have been reported.

If you have any of the recalled products, you are urged to throw it away immediately.

If you have any questions, call House of Thaller at 855-215-5142.