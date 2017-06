Luck be a lady!

A Colorado Springs woman is $40,000 richer all because she bought groceries and played to win.

Deidre Green played the Monopoly game at the Safeway store on S. Nevada.

She says she was entering the second changes online and thought it was being used for movie tickets.

What she didn’t know was that she was also entering another contest as well.

Deidre says about two weeks ago she got the call.

“It took a little bit and then once I received the check I knew it was real, so I’m very happy,” she said.

Deidre plans on using the money to pay off some debt and enjoy life.