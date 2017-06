COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal single car crash in Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Melissa Drive and Paseo Road.

Police say the driver, 76-year-old James Burns of Colorado Springs, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

According to authorities, Burns was traveling southbound on Melissa Drive when he veered off the right side of the road, jumped the sidewalk and hit a tree.

Police say right now alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in this crash.

The area was closed for about three hours as officers conducted the investigation. Roads reopened around 12:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed this crash and have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.