COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a previously convicted felon in Colorado Springs Tuesday.

Police say the suspect, identified as Shawn Eltringham, entered the front lobby of the Rodeway Inn off N. Murray Boulevard around 11 p.m. wearing body armor containing several assault rifle-style magazines. Eltringham was also seen loading a rifle case into his car just before entering the lobby.

Authorities later conducted a traffic stop on Eltringham, who was found to have several outstanding warrants involving both robbery and assault.

During his arrest, police say Eltringham kicked out the rear passenger side door window of a patrol car before he was apprehended.

Officers recovered two handguns and three rifles, including an AR-15, in addition to over 500 live rounds of ammunition.

Eltringham was later determined to be a previously convicted felon and was not eligible to legally possess weapons.

He was arrested and transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.