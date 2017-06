COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in the June 16 robbery of a Wells Fargo branch in Colorado Springs.

The robbery happened around noon at the branch located in the 4000 block of N. Academy Boulevard, near American Drive.

The investigation revealed the suspect presented a note demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount.

Police later found discarded evident left by the suspect in the area he was last seen in the 3900 block of N. Academy Boulevard.

Authorities conducting a follow-up investigation in the area and identified the suspect, 66-year-old Pal Hope. He was taken into custody.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.