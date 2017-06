COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a sexual assault suspect in Colorado Springs Monday.

According to authorities, the victim reported being sexually assaulted earlier in June by a man knew she as Tim.

On June 19, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Wahsatch Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a man being held down by other men. He was later identified as 51-year-old Timothy Richard Turpin and was determined to be the suspect in the sexual assault of the woman.

After an investigation, Turpin was arrested for sexual assault.

If you have any information, call police at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.