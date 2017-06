Qatar Airways was named the best airline in 2017, according to the annual World Airline Awards published by Skytrax.

It moves up from number two last year when Emirates finished first.

Here are the world’s Top 10 airlines:

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Emirates Cathay Pacific EVA Air Lufthansa Etihad Airways Hainan Airlines Garuda Indonesia

The top U.S. carrier was Delta Airlines, which came in at number 32.

>> Click here to see the Top 100 list.