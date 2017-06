COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new grocery delivery service is coming to the Springs.

Starting Thursday, June 22, Instacart will be launching delivery service and bringing groceries to the doorsteps of residents in as soon as one hour.

Additionally, Instacart is offering customers a free one-year subscription of Instacart Express (offer expires July 22).

Officials with Instacart say it differs from competitors by offering more store options to choose from – including Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, King Soopers, Safeway and Petco. Costco is even on the list, and membership is not required.

Deliveries can also be scheduled up to 7 days in advance.

The delivery area will cover over 225,000 residents and will also be providing more than 100 new jobs to the area.

Areas of service include:

Colorado Springs

Fort Carson

Fountain

Security-Widefield

Stratmoor

Knob Hill

Cimarron Hills

Gleneagle

Monument

Palmer Lake

Woodmoor

Black Forest

Air Force Academy

>> Click here for more information.