GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The models and photographer with a Brazilian activewear company at the center of a controversial photo taken at Hanging Lake last week have been fined.

According to the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the U.S. Forest service served Liquido Active with three citations after the company received intense backlash on social media after posting a photo of their models doing yoga on the lake’s iconic log while a photographer swam in the water June 14.

The photo was taken down from Liquido Active’s Instagram page, but a local Instagram account known for shaming those who disrespect nature in Colorado shared the photo to its thousands of followers.

Visitors are not allowed to walk on the log and are barred from getting in the water because it endangers the travertine formations that give the designated National Landmark its turquoise color.

Amid the controversy, Liquido Active issued an apology on their Facebook page, saying “we have learned a hard, painful lesson to research our photoshoot destination spots,” going on to mention they had “made a substantial donation to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and volunteers for Outdoor Colorado.”

