Related Coverage VIDEO: Drivers prepare for Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers, start your engines!

In just a few days, drivers will be racing up America’s Mountain to take part in the 95th annual Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Getting those drivers started will be a man very familiar to the race.

Jack Glavan, manager of Pikes Peak, will drive the Official Pace Car to open the race.

Glavan was selected because of his ongoing support of the race. He was honored during the 2016 Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony with the presentation of a Special Recognition Award from the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

He says he’s always prepared for it, but this year will be a little different.

“Now I’m looking at it from say the pace car and watching the teams a little more closely than sometimes I do and it is exciting,” Glavan said. “It’s amazing the preparation all these drivers and teams do and now just watching what they’ve done to the Pace Car is amazing.”

Glavan will be driving the 2018 Acura TLX, which has been selected by the PPIHC as the Official Pace Car for the 95th running of the Race to the Clouds.