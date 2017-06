MOUNT ELBRUS, Russia — A Littleton police officer and National Guardsman has been reported missing while trying to climb the country’s highest peak.

Steven Beare went missing June 16 while climbing Russia’s Mount Elbrus, where severe weather has been reported.

According to KDVR, Beare’s wife Olivia has hired a private group for search and rescue, including two helicopters.

The weather has hampered efforts to locate Beare.

Olivia said her husband’s plan was to climb Mount Elbrus solo starting June 14, summit on June 15 and return to base camp June 16.

Heavy snow hit the mountain during that time and Beare did not report back.

The Littleton Police Department issued the following statement:

“We are keeping Officer Beare and his family in our thoughts and prayers. Steven is a highly-respected officer for the LPD and all of us are hopeful he will be located quickly. Through this difficult time, the employees of the department are supporting his wife, Olivia, and their family.”

Mount Elbrus’ summit is at 18,510 feet and is the highest mountain in Russia and Europe.

