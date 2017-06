COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Even with rain on the way, don’t forget it’s now officially summer and higher temperatures mean higher risks for heat stroke and exhaustion.

Save yourself a trip to the emergency room by learning to recognize the signs and symptoms before it’s too late.

Doctors say if you feel fatigued, excessively thirsty, weak, nauseous, dizzy or even confused, you could be at risk for heat exhaustion.

When we talk about heat stroke, the same symptoms are much worse, but can also include elevated heart rate, rapid breathing and even seizures.

Physicians say once you feel these symptoms, take action immediately.

“When you’re recognizing those symptoms, immediately remove yourself from the heat if possible, even if it’s in a shady area. If you can, shed clothing,” said physician assistant Ryan Japp.

If you do go out in the sun, wear loose fitting, light-colored clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, or even bring a fan or damp towel to help keep you cool.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated! It’s recommended you drink at least 64 ounces a day.