POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Six Georgia inmates who were praised after they helped save a correctional officer who passed out during a work detail will have time knocked off their sentences, according to WXIA.

On Monday morning, the officer, who was working security for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office work detail, passed out amid high temperatures and 100 percent humidity.

The six inmates quickly jumped into action, opening the officer’s shirt and removing his bulletproof vest so they could perform CPR.

One inmate even grabbed the officer’s phone to call 911.

EMS eventually arrived and provided assistance, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is applauding the inmates’ quick actions.

The six men were treated to lunch in the park and desserts prepared by the officer’s family members.

Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moates said he will take off about one-fourth of each inmates’ sentences.