EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new way for family, friends and professionals to visit an inmate.

As of June 1, visitors can use a personal computer to visit from home or the office.

Online public visits cost $6 per 30-minute visit, and online professional visits cost $6 but are not limited in duration.

On-site visits will continue to be available free of charge.

Visitors must have an email address to create an online account and must register prior to the visit. Visitors are encouraged to run a test to ensure the computer hardware is compatible.

Your email address will be used to send you information on a visit confirmation and to notify you of changes to your scheduled visit (i.e. location change, inmate release).

To schedule and conduct your visit online, visit IP Web Visitor here.