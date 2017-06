COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The driver of a semi who did not properly secure 45,000 pounds of paving equipment on his truck has been cited.

According to police, the driver was headed southbound in the 11000 block of Highway 83 around 10 a.m. with the equipment not properly secured.

Police say the equipment slid off the trailer, and both the equipment and semi trailer came to rest in the southbound lanes of Highway 83.

Southbound traffic was diverted for about three hours while crews worked at the scene to remove the machinery from the roadway.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver of the semi was cited for operating the vehicle with an unsecured load.