PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate while in custody Tuesday morning.

Authorities say 43-year-old Aaron Tafoya suffered a medical emergency in a housing area of the Pueblo County Jail.

Deputies conducted life-saving measures in the jail, according to officials. Tafoya was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, preliminary autopsy results indicate there was no foul play involved and the cause of death appears to be “medical in nature.”

Toxicology test results are pending; the investigation is ongoing.

Tafoya was arrested Thursday, June 15 in Pueblo for several felony and misdemeanor charges.