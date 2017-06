LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 20-year-old committed suicide at the Mount View Youth Services Center in Lakewood early Wednesday, officials with Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) announced.

Officials with CDHS say staff discovered the 20-year-old shortly after 2 a.m. during a routine room check, and despite efforts of staff and emergency personnel, the person did not survive.

Right now, behavioral health workers are in the facility providing support to both youth and staff. Additionally, trauma support is being made available to the 20-year-old’s family.

“We are deeply saddened by this event,” CDHS said in a statement. “The well-being of the young people in our care is our top priority, and we will conduct a comprehensive review following this incident.”

The last time a youth suicide occurred in the Division of Youth Services was February 2001.