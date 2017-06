BOULDER, Colo. — Fourteen people were injured after an RTD bus and several cars collided in Boulder Wednesday morning.

According to KDVR, the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Arapahoe Avenue between 63rd and 75th Streets, near the area where a freight train derailed Tuesday afternoon.

Boulder police say a car was traveling eastbound on Arapahoe when it was somehow blinded and turned into the bus, which was traveling westbound.

Bus car accident Arapaho Rd avoid area between 55th and 75th minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/NyQb3Sjekn — Rcky Mtn Fire Dept (@RkyMtnFireDept) June 21, 2017

The Rocky Mountain Fire Department said 14 people suffered minor injuries due to the crash, and only one of the injuries was to a passenger on the bus.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Read the full story on KDVR.