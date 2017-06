COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Sunday night, both directions of US 24 will be reduced to one lane between Constitution Avenue and Garrett Road for about two months.

Eastbound and westbound US 24 traffic will be in a temporary alignment in the area currently designated for the eastbound lanes.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials say the traffic shift is necessary for the reconstruction of westbound US 24 from Constitution Avenue to Garrett Road.

The last major work on this four-mile stretch of US 24 happened more than 10 years ago, officials say.

Crews will mill the existing asphalt, recondition the roadway base and install new concrete pavement.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in fall 2017.

Construction starts Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m.

By Sunday night, eastbound motorists will have to merge into a single lane near Constitution Avenue.

The single westbound lane will shift south of the median directly adjacent to the eastbound lane west of Garrett Road.

Remember, the work zone speed limit will be 55 mph and fines are doubled during this time.

All work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

Construction at the US 24 / Garrett Road intersection will be complete this week in advance of the traffic shift.