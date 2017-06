PENROSE, Colo. — An aggressive bull is on the loose in Penrose, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to steer clear!

The Sheriff’s Office said the loose bull was last seen heading south on M Street from 16th Street – that’s south of Highway 50.

Pic of rouge bull in Penrose. We know owner but bull is still loose. Do not approach. #KeepingItRural #FremontCounty pic.twitter.com/cFa8e7JBE1 — Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) June 20, 2017

The Sheriff’s Office advises anyone who sees the animal not to approach it.

To report a sighting, call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-784-3411 and press 1 at recording.