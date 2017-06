ANAHEIM, Calif. — A little boy involved in a group that helps abused, neglected and at-risk children got a heartwarming surprise during a recent trip to the happiest place on earth.

At Disneyland, the young boy who is mostly deaf, got the chance to meet Mickey, Minnie and Pluto.

The best part? He was so thrilled when the cast members communicated with him in sign language.

They signed “It’s nice to meet you” and “I love you.”

A caseworker said the boy’s reaction says it all – he hugged Mickey and Minnie.