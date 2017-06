FORT CARSON, Colo. — A heads up for drivers who use the main gate to enter Fort Carson!

Nelson Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Specker and Wetzel Avenues from Tuesday, June 20 through Thursday, June 22 for pavement repair.

The repair will also require the left lane of Specker Avenue to be closed through the Specker/Nelson intersection during this period.

Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers around the closure.

Access to the parking lots north of the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters will still be possible from Specker, north of Nelson and from Nelson, east of Wetzel.

Delays should be expected during peak traffic times; allow additional travel time or use alternate routes during this time.

If you have any questions, call the Directorate of Public Works Traffic Engineering Office at 719-526-9267.