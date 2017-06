A funeral has been scheduled for a Peyton mother and her kids killed in a Wyoming car crash last week.

According to the CaringBridge page for Heather White, the memorial service will be held at Radiant Church on Saturday, June 24 at 1:00.

Lori White, sister-in-law and aunt, posted the following statement on the CaringBridge page: ”Thank you to everyone who has called, texted or written to send love and prayers to our family at this time of such tragic loss. We know that this is a utter shock to all of you, as it was to us. We are working now to try and make arrangements and will post more information to this space as it becomes available.”

Falcon School District 49, where all three children were enrolled, said they will have grief counselors available Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Falcon High School. Bruce would have been a senior next year, and Megan a sophomore. Scott was set to start 7th grade at Falcon Middle School.

The family was traveling north to Montana last Friday when the SUV driven by Heather White crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a southbound car. Heather and her three children died at the scene. A passenger in the other car also died in the crash.