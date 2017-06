COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside his apartment and got into a fight with police before he was taken into custody Tuesday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Circle.

According to authorities, the suspect, 32-year-old Michael Marsh, had an arrest warrant for assault in the second degree, violation of a protection order and child abuse.

Police found Marshall in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Circle but he barricaded himself in his apartment and refused to leave the home despite officers’ commands.

Authorities were able to speak to Marshall through open windows and an open door in an attempt to get him to leave but all attempts were unsuccessful.

According to police, Marshall finally exited the apartment but still refused to obey officers’ commands; as a result, a Taser was used.

After a short physical altercation, Marshall was taken into custody.

An officer sustained a minor injury but remained on duty.

Marshall was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released.

He was later transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the arrest warrant.

Officers later conducted a search warrant at the residence and recovered illegal narcotics and ammunition.