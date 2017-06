EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Time is running out to submit public comments during the 30-day public comment phase regarding the three commissioner redistricting proposals.

Unlike the boundaries for U.S. Congressional or state House and Senate districts, which are drawn every 10 years, county commissioner district boundaries can be redrawn every two years to keep districts relatively equal in population.

“The boundaries by which commissioners are elected are an important part of our county government,” said Chuck Broerman, Clerk and Recorder. “Commissioners make important decisions that affect the citizens of El Paso County on matters such as the county budget and land use. I invite all citizens to examine the commissioner redistricting proposals and make their voice heard on their preference before the 30-day public comment period closes.”

If you’d like to submit comments, send them by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 to Mattie Albert at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office located at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.

Comments submitted will be presented to the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners at the June 29 scheduled Board meeting.

During this time, the Board will vote on the proposals. According to Colorado law, the commissioner district lines must be finalized by July 1.

The three proposals were submitted to the Board on May 25, which started the 30-day public comment period.

>> View the three commissioner redistricting proposals online here.