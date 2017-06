COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

According to State Farm, Colorado ranks 29th across the U.S. for the most lightning-related damage claims with more than 1,100 reported to the company in 2016.

This totaled to around $8.7 million, or on average around $7,300 per claim.

Florida ranks #1 in the entire country, reporting more than 10,000 lightning claims to State Farm last year, costing more than $67 million.