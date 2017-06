COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs has hired a new Park Design and Development Manager for the department.

The City announced Tuesday, June 20, that Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department Attorney Britt Haley will be the new manager.

“I am thrilled to join the parks team and thankful for the opportunity to put my skills to work on projects that will steward and further enhance Colorado Springs’ world class trail, open space and park amenities,” said Haley.

Effective July 17, Haley will be responsible for the management of the City’s park system development, land acquisitions, park land dedication ordinance, conservation and stewardship of open spaces. Additionally, she will oversee the Trails, Open Space and Parks Program.

Haley has been the assigned corporate attorney to the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department for the last five years. She is also the former Director of the State Board of Land Commissioners and past State Trails Committee Chair.

“We are so excited to bring Britt on board in this new role. Her background and expertise in land management, trails, stewardship and conservation will lend itself well to overseeing our Design and Development Division,” said Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Karen Palus. “Her experience in municipal government, managerial skills, working with stakeholders and her familiarity with Colorado Springs’ overall park system will be great assets to the City and our community.”