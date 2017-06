COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is asking for your help to fund a campaign that would build a dynamic new exhibit for quite a few special animals.

The $10.4 million Making Waves campaign would build a new exhibit for endangered African penguins, hippos and much more.

The campaign is currently over 95 percent funded and the Zoo just needs a little more help to reach the goal!

“Our Colorado Springs community regularly rallies behind the Zoo, and we need their help now more than ever so we can bring home our hippo girls, Zambezi and Kasai, who are currently vacationing at Dickerson Park Zoo in Missouri. We’re asking for the community’s help in raising the remaining $480,000 and make a hippo-sized splash for these amazing animals,” zoo officials said in a statement.

The new exhibits will take the place of and expand a nearly 60-year-old and soon-to-be demolished Aquatics building.

Officials say old exhibits consumed around 60,000 gallons of water per day to maintain healthy environments for the resident animals. The new space will have a state-of-the-art filtration system that would reduce the use of water.

The exhibit space will house the following:

The Zoo’s two Nile hippos, Zambezi and Kasai, as well as room for up to five hippos total.

A new flock of around 18 African penguins.

A lemur island in the middle of the hippos’ indoor/outdoor water exhibit.

Gazelles will be featured adjacent to the hippos’ outdoor grazing area.

Saddle-billed storks and other bird species will live alongside the gazelles.

A suspension bridge will lead to a nature-themed play area for adventurous guests.

“This exhibit is absolutely going to be one-of-a-kind,” said Zoo President & CEO Bob Chastain. “Not only will guests be able to see our hippos from a whole new perspective, they’ll also get the opportunity to share the same space with African penguins and come away caring even more for this endangered species. Add to that the other featured species and nature play area, and this dynamic exhibit truly has it all.”

Additionally, a new home for the EdVenture programs and new ADA guest restrooms will also be built using funds from the campaign.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo serves around 780,000 attendees each year.

>> Click here to learn more about the campaign and how you can contribute.