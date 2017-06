COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Sunday, June 25, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be hosting a booth for the Motorcycle Operator Safety Training Program (MOST) at the 17th annual Tejon Street Bike Fest in Colorado Springs.

The event encourages attendees to participate in a motorcycle safety training course.

CDOT’s tent will feature local pinstriper Joe Broxterman from Speedway Graphics who will be providing free pinstripe designs for bike helmets throughout the day. Riders interested are encouraged to drop off helmets at CDOT’s tent and pickup later, since a full design takes about 20 minutes.

In May, CDOT launched “The Best Never Stop Training” campaign to communicate to riders that no matter how skilled of a motorcycle operator they are (or aren’t), they can always improve their ability.

The MOST program is available in 16 counties statewide.

The Tejon Street Bike Fest will take place in downtown Colorado Springs at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street. Motorcycles must enter at Kiowa and Tejon Streets.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.