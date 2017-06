PUEBLO, Colo. — An assault in early June that left a 62-year-old man in critical condition is now being investigated as Pueblo’s second homicide.

The incident happened Friday, June 2, when the victim, 62-year-old Donald Henson, got into a disagreement with the suspect, 28-year-old Jesus Lopez, over a car in the 2700 block of Sprague Avenue near S. Lacey Street.

Henson succumbed to his injuries on Monday, June 19.

Lopez was arrested Wednesday, June 14, and jailed on a warrant for second-degree assault.

Authorities say he is still incarcerated in the Pueblo County Detention Center and now faces amended charges of second degree homicide.