COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday is the kick off to rodeo season with the annual Western Street Breakfast in downtown Colorado Springs.

It goes from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the corner of Pikes Peak and Tejon and benefits local military and their families.

For just $5, you can enjoy pancakes and eggs served by Fort Carson soldiers along with live music and other entertainment and kids ages 5 and under eat for free.

The breakfast sends off the Pikes Peak Range Riders who will begin their ride around the Pikes Peak region to promote the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming up in July.

Keep in mind, Tejon Street will be closed at midnight to set up for the event.