Amazon just announced a new clothing-delivery service that will let you try on clothes before you buy them.

After the announcement Tuesday, June 20, shares of the company went up 0.84 percent in early trading, according to Business Insider.

It’s called “Prime Wardrobe” and the new service will ship a box of clothes curated by hand to you the customer.

The new service operates similarly other fashion delivery services like Trunk Club and Stitch Fix.

The concept is simple: Get the clothes in the mail, try them on and put whatever you don’t want back in the box and return it using a pre-paid shipping label.

There’s no upfront fee. You have seven days to decide what you like, then pay only for what you keep.

More than a million pieces of clothing and accessories are eligible, according to Amazon, including from brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Theory and Levi’s that are big names at the department stores.

The service will be free to Prime members.

Prime Wardrobe is rolling out to select individuals in a small trial run and Amazon has yet to announce when the service will be more widely available.

Read the full story on Business Insider.