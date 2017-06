PUEBLO, Colo. — A total of 210 students now have a little extra cash to help pay for college.

They each received a scholarship worth $2,000 and these scholarships are believed to be the first of their kind in the world, completely funded by taxes from cannabis purchases.

Pueblo County Commissioners and the Hispanic Education Foundation recognized the students Tuesday morning.

“I’m very excited to be able to continue my education and worry — not have to worry — about paying it back and being able to focus more on my studies,” said Janet Chavez, a student who’ll be attending CSU-Pueblo.

“As a first generation student, that college shouldn’t really be about costs, it should be about your willingness and ability to go,” said student Xavier Madrid.

All students had to do to qualify for the scholarship was sign up online if they planned on attending a local college or university.

All high school seniors were eligible.