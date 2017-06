FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Water World is inviting you to participate in what’s going to be the world’s largest swim lesson Thursday, June 22.

The 30-minute swim lesson by trained lifeguards will be part of the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, sponsored internationally by the World Waterpark Association and other aquatic organizations.

Water World will be participating at the same time with tens of thousands of kids and adults around the world in a global record attempt to create awareness of the importance of swim lessons.

Officials say drowning remains the leading cause of unintended, injury-related deaths for children ages one to five, and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under age 14.

If you’d like to participate, the lesson starts promptly at 10 a.m. and will end at 10:30 a.m.

Water World is located west of I-25 at 88th and Pecos in Federal Heights, about 10 minutes from downtown Denver.