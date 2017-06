COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two suspects have been charged with second degree assault on a peace officer Sunday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Vesper Court, located off S. Murray Boulevard and Crestline Drive.

Police responded to the area on a report of a large disturbance. At the scene, officers tried to detain an individual who punched an officer in the face while trying to resist arrest. Police say he was tased and taken into custody.

During this time, authorities say another individual spit on a police officer and was subsequently arrested.

Both individuals, identified as Little Thomas and Tia Fletcher, were charged with second degree assault on a peace officer.