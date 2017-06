COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he led officers on a slow but steady chase in a stolen car through the southside of Colorado Springs early Monday.

It happened just after midnight in the 2900 block of S. Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway.

Police responded to the area after the victim reported he had found his stolen car with the suspect, identified as Markus Whaley, inside. The man told authorities Whaley had rammed the car he was in.

Officers tried to stop Whaley, but he rammed a police cruiser and fled the area. Due to the damage the stolen car sustained from ramming the cruiser and victim’s car, police say the stolen car traveled at around 20 mph during the beginning of the chase.

Police followed Whaley, who drove east through a field off S. Murray Boulevard and onto a bike path along the west side of the Sand Creek drainage ditch.

Police say even though the car was now traveling at 5 mph, Whaley refused to stop and continued to attempt to evade authorities.

When Whaley began to approach a homeless camp at the end of the bike path, an officer rammed him from behind due to concerns he would drive the stolen car into the camp, possibly injuring others, according to authorities.

The stolen car became lodged onto a pile of large landscaping rocks and officers were able to arrest Whaley without incident.

Whaley was wanted on a felony parole violation for dangerous drugs, according to police.

One police officer sustained minor injuries.