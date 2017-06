COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Big changes on the road Monday night could affect your morning commute!

Crews will be working on the I-25/Cimarron Interchange through Tuesday morning.

Cimarron Street will be closed between the I-25 southbound and northbound on and off ramps from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The detour you’ll have to take to avoid this construction will be going west on Cimarron Street to 8th Street to Colorado Avenue, and then to Nevada Avenue.

Speeds will be reduced to 55 mph.

Don’t forget: speeding tickets double in a construction zone.