COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened on Interstate 25 near Security-Widefield late Sunday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on I-25 near milepost 132, near the south entrance to Fort Carson and about 6 miles south of Colorado Springs city limits.

Troopers say a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by 29-year-old Heather deGroot of Pueblo was traveling south on I-25 in the right lane when it hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway from the west to east side of the road. After the impact, the Jeep came to a stop in the center median.

The pedestrian was a woman, according to Colorado State Patrol. She suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene. Her name has not been released at this time.

No one in the Jeep was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.