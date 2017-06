COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Right now, there’s no threat to the public after a shooting in South Colorado Springs.

While no injuries have been reported from Sunday morning’s incident, the investigation is ongoing.

It happened just after 2 am on St. Paul Drive, off South Union Boulevard and Monterey Road.

Neighbors in the area say, they’re shocked about the investigation.

“I know most of this neighborhood is Military; so I think mom was Military, boyfriend’s Military, they have a son, very nice kid,” said Tiffani Provenceal, a neighbor in the area.

Neighbors say the area is quiet and their kids play right across the street from where the shooting apparently happened.

“There are a lot of children in this neighborhood and it’s like you said, it makes your heart drop cause you’re like, are my kids able to come up here and play safe,” said Provenceal.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.