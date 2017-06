COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police Department are teaming up with the Southeast Springs Soccer Initiative (SeSSI) to help bring soccer to 6 local parks in the region this summer.

SeSSI kick-arounds will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer at the following parks:

Mondays: Evans Elementary, located at 1675 Winnebago Rd

Tuesdays: Deerfield Park, located at 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd

Wednesdays: Prairie Grass Park, located at 710 Chapman Dr

Thursdays: Van Diest Park, located at 1520 Chelton Rd

Fridays: Soaring Eagles, located at 4710 Harrier Ridge Dr

SeSSI has recently been working with the “Kick for Nick” program which has allowed for SeSSI to donate soccer balls to EPSO deputies on a consistent basis. Each ball donated has the words “PFC Nick Madaras” written on the ball.

Madaras, a soldier with the 4th Infantry Division, was killed by a bomb while on foot patrol in Iraq in September 2006. He was 19.

