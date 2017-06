PUEBLO, Colo. — Did you know June is Colorado Pollinator Month?

There’s still time to register for one of the two remaining sessions of CSU Extension-Pueblo County’s Pollinator Maker Series happening Saturday, July 8.

The workshop series will teach you about a native pollinator and take home a habitat for them.

You’ll have a chance to build butterfly houses on Saturday, July 8 and bat boxes on Saturday, September 16.

You can register online with a credit card or debit card by clicking here.

You can also pay with cash or check in the office located at 701 Court Street, Suite C.

For more information, call 719-583-6566.

Last day to register for the July 8 class is Thursday, July 6.