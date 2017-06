PUEBLO, Colo. — Jojo’s Sriracha has moved on down to Pueblo!

The company, originally based in Denver since 2010, made the move to Pueblo Monday, June 19 after founder Jolene Collins noticed the Pueblo Chile branding campaign spearheaded by the Pueblo Chile Grower’s Association.

Additionally, Collins recognized earlier this year the production space in Denver was too small to keep up with demand. Collins says she was attracted to the city after learning about the Excelsior Farmer’s Exchange Incubator Kitchen space at the former Excelsior Middle School in Avondale and the growth opportunities and support to small businesses by Pueblo County’s Economic Development Department.

Jojo’s Sriracha is now utilizing roughly 5,000 square-feet of the 25,000- square feet available in the Excelsior Farmer’s Exchange Incubator Kitchen.

Collins has also formed relationships with members of the Pueblo Chile Growers Association, who are currently growing a mix of custom chile varieties that will become Jojo’s Sriracha.

While Jojo’s has used some Pueblo Chile in the past, Collins says she’s excited that her sriracha will now be made exclusively from the highest quality, tastiest, freshest chile available.

“To be the first makers using Excelsior’s incubator kitchen is amazing. The facility is making all of our friends that are food producers in the Denver-metro area jealous. It’s really great to have this type of support for small businesses. It’s always what you want as a small business owner, but not something that’s always available, Collins said.

Jojo’s Sriracha produces two sriracha chile products. Their green and red sriracha is sold in more than 80 stores across the country, with 80 percent of their sales comprised of direct online sales.

