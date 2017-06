FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division will host Freedom Fest July 1 and 2 at Iron Horse Park!

Saturday, July 1 is open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders and their guests, and Sunday, July 2 is open to the general public.

The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. on both days, and park admission is free. Fees apply for the carnival and attractions as well as food and merchandise.

The two-day event will feature a carnival and live music from the 4th Infantry Division band, as well as a free car show organized and hosted by the Fort Carson Auto Skills Center.

Saturday will feature a free kid’s obstacle course from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a Color Fest Run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

>> Click here to register for the run.

On Sunday, the event will conclude with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

>> Click here to see a complete schedule of events for both days.

Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and picnic blankets to the event.

Those who need access to Fort Carson for the celebration will have to show a current driver’s license, auto registration and valid auto insurance. Allow extra time in the event of a vehicle inspection.

You must present a valid state or federally issued photo ID from a REAL ID Act compliant state. If using an ID from a state or territory that is not REAL ID Act compliant, then an approved secondary form of ID is required. >> Click here for more information on the REAL ID Act.

Pets, with the exception of ADA service animals, glass containers and coolers are not allowed.

Smoking will be allowed only in designated areas. Weapons will not be allowed at the event site with the exception of authorized law enforcement officials.

>> Click here for more information on the event.