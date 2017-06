EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of K9 Blitz.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said 7-year-old Blitz was taken to an emergency veterinarian over the weekend and it was discovered Blitz was suffering from medical issues beyond repair.

Blitz started his career with Deputy Younkin and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in 2011.

“He has served honorably during that time and will be missed not only by Deputy Younkin but all that have had the opportunity of being around him. Rest in peace Blitz, K9 Axel and K9 Nash have the watch,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the post.