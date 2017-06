COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s National Take Your Pet To Work Week!

To celebrate, Einstein Bros. Bagels is rolling out a special “Dogs Eat Free” promo for your furry four-legged friends!

From June 19 to June 23, all locations will be offering free doggie bagels with purchase so both you and your pet can enjoy all aspects of office life, including the treat of morning bagels.

If you miss this special promo, not to worry!

Einstein Bagels will continue to offer a free doggie bagel every Tuesday for the rest of the summer. All you have to do is print a coupon or show it on your mobile device at the register.

As part of the offer, Einstein Bros. Bagels wants you to share your pictures with your pup enjoying bagels – just use the hashtag #BarkForBagels.

>> Click here to find an Einstein Bros. location near you.