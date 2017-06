DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Search and Rescue Team is using a new tool to help them find missing hikers – a drone.

According to KDVR, the project was launched in the spring, and after field training with drone pilots, the new tool proved to be beneficial the first few times it was used.

Additionally, the new tool is more budget-friendly for a team full of volunteers.

The Douglas County Search and Rescue team is funded primarily on donations. Every rescue they make is free of charge.

