Copperleaf Homes is your Fully Custom Home builder in Denver & Colorado Springs

Copperleaf Homes is your one of a kind custom home builder in the Denver/Castle Rock and Colorado Springs/Larkspur/Monument areas. Each of our homes is a unique design specifically tailored for each individual client. With more thought per square foot than any builder in the state, Copperleaf Homes constructs amazing homes with amazing finishes.

Our Mission

Our mission is to thoughtfully build one-of-a-kind works of art of the highest quality and beauty for families to grow together, love together and age together… for this is a life well lived.

Our Motto

People. People. People.”

We feel honored to help people build the home of their dreams. Here at Copperleaf Homes, people are most important to us, the product comes second and profit comes last.

How We Are Different

No Up Front Down Payment ♦ No Up Front Contract ♦ Easy Architectural Design Process

Award Winning Architectural and Interior Design

Fixed Price In Writing Before You Sign Anything!

We Are Honored To Be Southern Colorado’s Choice Custom Home Builder

Exceeding Your Expectations for over a decade and counting!

For us, homebuilding is a passion, not a job.

Copperleaf Homes is a fully custom home builder all along the front range of Colorado. As you can see by a small sampling of some our builds, no matter your style, Copperleaf Homes is ready to build for you!

Know the Difference

We have worked diligently to pull together the highest level of included features of standard products in the industry. People building a custom home have enough decisions to make as it is… shouldn’t their builder at least have a litany of pre-negotiated quality products to cover all of the basic choices? At Copperleaf Homes, we’ll give you a list of items that you won’t have to worry about choosing and negotiating by yourself as you travel back and forth between design centers. With us, our price per square foot already takes into account quality carpet, lighting, flooring, cabinetry, wall textures, plumbing fixtures, granite/marble, tile, backsplash, stucco, stone, timbers, roofing, windows and a host of other products.Not only will you receive a written list of these items, we’ll even give them to you in picture form so you are assured that your upgrade budget is spent on true upgrades, not on improving the quality of standard items the builder should have provided you to begin with, but didn’t. At Copperleaf Homes, we do everything within our power to make the process of building your new home as simple and stress-free as possible.

See the difference